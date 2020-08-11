Left Menu
Regular passenger, suburban train services to remain suspended: Railways

The Railway Ministry said on Tuesday that all regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended in the country till further notice

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:07 IST
The Railway Ministry said on Tuesday that all regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended in the country till further notice. The train services were suspended in view of the situation created by coronavirus.

The ministry said 230 special trains, which are running currently, will continue to operate and so will the local trains in Mumbai which are being run on a limited basis at the request of the state government. The Ministry said that it is monitoring the occupancy of special trains and might decide to run more of them as per the requirement.

The Railways had started operating passenger trains since May after the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March this year led to a halt in operations. (ANI)

