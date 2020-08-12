UP: Man dies in wall collapse following heavy rains
A 60-year-old man died when a wall collapsed on him following heavy rains in this district, police said on Wednesday. Jitendra Singh was injured in the incident in Bhabhua village on Tuesday night, they said. He was rushed to the community health centre in Baberu, where doctors declared him dead, police said. The body was handed over to his family members after post mortem, police said.PTI | Banda | Updated: 12-08-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 11:48 IST
