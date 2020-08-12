Left Menu
Man whose number is similar to Rhea's gets abusive calls

A resident of Kolhapur in Maharashtra has switched off his mobile phone for the past few days as he was receiving too many abusive calls from people who thought it was Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty' number.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:16 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A resident of Kolhapur in Maharashtra has switched off his mobile phone for the past few days as he was receiving too many abusive calls from people who thought it was Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty' number. Chakraborty is in the news after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family accused her of abetting his suicide.

The reason for the confusion, apparently, is that the man's mobile number is quite similar to that of Chakraborty. He had been receiving at least30 to 40 abusive calls besides text messages every day, he told reporters.

"While covering Sushant Sigh Rajput's case, a news channel flashed Rhea's number. There is a difference of only one digit between my number and her number. Suddenly I started receiving calls from unknown people," he said. Most callers hurled abuse at him. The messages he received were also filled with hate, he said.

"I finally switched off that number," he said. Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

The Patna police have registered an FIR against Chakraborty for alleged abetment of suicide on the basis of a complaint registered by Rajput's parents.

