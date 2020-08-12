Ghaziabad police seeks cancellation of arms licences of 127 people with criminal antecedents: Official

The Ghaziabad police has sought the cancellation of arms licences of 127 people with criminal antecedents, an official said on Wednesday. The police sought the cancellation of licences in a report sent to the office of District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, he said.

The official added that some people had managed to secure licences despite having a criminal background or they later misused their firearms. The action was initiated on the basis of inputs from people who had informed the police on a dedicated mobile number of the district's Crime Branch about such criminal elements holding arms licences, he said.

Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani too had earlier told the station house officers of all police stations in the district to check the records of cartridges purchased and their use by the license holders with criminal antecedents. Even some of the people with clean records had procured licences but had given their weapons for use by criminals, the official said.