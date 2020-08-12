Left Menu
Ghaziabad police seeks cancellation of arms licences of 127 people with criminal antecedents: Official

The Ghaziabad police has sought the cancellation of arms licences of 127 people with criminal antecedents, an official said on Wednesday. Even some of the people with clean records had procured licences but had given their weapons for use by criminals, the official said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:36 IST
The Ghaziabad police has sought the cancellation of arms licences of 127 people with criminal antecedents, an official said on Wednesday. The police sought the cancellation of licences in a report sent to the office of District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, he said.

The official added that some people had managed to secure licences despite having a criminal background or they later misused their firearms. The action was initiated on the basis of inputs from people who had informed the police on a dedicated mobile number of the district's Crime Branch about such criminal elements holding arms licences, he said.

Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani too had earlier told the station house officers of all police stations in the district to check the records of cartridges purchased and their use by the license holders with criminal antecedents. Even some of the people with clean records had procured licences but had given their weapons for use by criminals, the official said.

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby scraps general admission for 2020 amid COVID-19

The Kentucky Derby, which was rescheduled for Sept. 5 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held in front of a significantly reduced crowd of less than 23,000 spectators, Churchill Downs Racetrack said on Wednesday. According to the company...

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally breaches 2.50 lakh mark with 9,597 cases in a day. 93 deaths takes toll to 2296: Government bulletin.

Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally breaches 2.50 lakh mark with 9,597 cases in a day. 93 deaths takes toll to 2296 Government bulletin....

Economic clout makes China tougher challenge for US than Soviet Union was-Pompeo

Chinas global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.Pompeo c...

Mexico's Lopez Obrador says two former presidents should testify about graft

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said two former presidents should have to testify about corruption after a former head of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex accused former officials of involvement in bribes....
