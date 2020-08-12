Left Menu
Development News Edition

Riot-hit areas of Bengaluru's Pulakeshinagar resemble war zone

The rampaging crowd set on fire police vehicles and ransacked the DJ Halli police station on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and damaged property. Scores of gutted two-wheelers and four-wheelers lined up the roads in the area, bearing testimony to the violence unleashed by the mob.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:16 IST
Riot-hit areas of Bengaluru's Pulakeshinagar resemble war zone
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Charred vehicles, shards of glass from broken windows, stones and bricks lay strewn on deserted roads in Pulakeshinagar here as the area resembled a war zone on Wednesday after an unruly mob went on a rampage. The house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy also bore the brunt of the mob fury over a 'communally sensitive' social media post allegedly put up by one of his relatives.

Three people were killed in police firing and scores of others, including at least 50 police personnel, wounded, in the violence that erupted in the city on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday. The rampaging crowd set on fire police vehicles and ransacked the DJ Halli police station on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and damaged property.

Scores of gutted two-wheelers and four-wheelers lined up the roads in the area, bearing testimony to the violence unleashed by the mob. The crowd has torched the house which is now in ruins with doors, windows, furniture and other goods virtually reduced to ashes while cracks could be seen in the walls.

"No material inside the house is intact. No one can imagine that barely 24 hours before, this was one of the finest buildings in the area," commented a man who lives in the locality as people gathered in front of the house this morning. Fortunately, the MLA and his family were not at home when the mob targeted his house.

"We were not at home when all this happened," Jayanthi, the MLA's sister, said weeping inconsolably. "The only solace is that my brother and his family are safe," she said.

According to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, the rioters looted cash, jewels, clothes and costly electronic gadgets. Police have arrested about 110 people on charges of rioting.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Economic clout makes China a tougher challenge for US than Soviet Union was-Pompeo

Chinas global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.Pompeo c...

Alstom, Bombardier, 21 other firms attend Railways’ pre-application meet for running pvt trains

Twenty-three firms including Alstom Transport India Ltd, Bombardier Transportation India, Siemens Limited, GMR Infrastructure and some PSUs have shown interest in operating private trains in the country, and they attended a pre-application ...

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch likely to be seen as a villain or cop

Will Now You See Me 3 ever happen The future of is movie is certain and the credit goes to Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer who made an announcement in favour of its creation. However, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its developme...

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby scraps general admission for 2020 amid COVID-19

The Kentucky Derby, which was rescheduled for Sept. 5 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held in front of a significantly reduced crowd of less than 23,000 spectators, Churchill Downs Racetrack said on Wednesday. According to the company...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020