Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passes away

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died due to heart attack on Wednesday. Tyagi, who participated in a television debate earlier in the day, developed unease in the chest and was taken to hospital. He would have turned 54 next month.

Congress leaders condoled his death. The party also expressed its condolences describing him a staunch Congressman and a true patriot. " We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman and a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families and friends in this time of grief," Congress said in a tweet from its official handle.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was saddened to know of the untimely demise of the INC national spokesperson. "He served the party dedicatedly. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill described Rajiv Tyagi as a "very very dear friend colleague". "Devastated on hearing the news of the sudden demise of my very very dear friend colleague Rajiv Tyagi -shocked !! I have lost a family member, a friend, a good man -this was no age to take him away !!!!," Shergill said in a tweet. (ANI)