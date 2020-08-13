Left Menu
Assam's COVID-19 count surpasses 68,000

A total of 4,593 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 68,999, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 13-08-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 03:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The total count includes 45,073 recovered cases, 23,762 active cases and 161 deaths."4,593 COVID-19 cases detected out of 1,43,109 tests conducted today. Total cases stand at 68,999 including 45,073 recovered cases, 23,762 active cases and 161 deaths," said Sarma.

On Tuesday, Assam had reported 2,669 COVID-19 cases, which were detected out of 52,062 COVID-19 tests. (ANI)

