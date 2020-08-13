Digambar Kamat urges PM Modi to issue directions to ban masks with tricolour pattern
Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Wednesday demanded a ban on masks with tricolour and Ashok Chakra printed on it, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct all states not to allow selling of such masks. Taking to Twitter, former chief minister of Goa protested the masks with the colours and pattern of the national flag which are being sold ahead of the 74th Independence Day.
"Disturbed by seeing this photo on Social Media. I urge @PMOIndia to issue directions to all States and Ban use of Masks in Tricolour with Ashok Chakra. Let us all respect our National Flag. Jai Hind. Vande Mataram. Bharat Mata Ki Jai," he tweeted. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, people are covering their face with masks as a precautionary measure to combat the virus. (ANI)
