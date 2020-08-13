Srinagar: Full dress rehearsal at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium for Independence Day celebrations
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-08-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 11:35 IST
Ahead of the Independence Day on Thursday, a full dress rehearsal was held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar today morning.
Notably, a full dress rehearsal is also being held at the historic Red Fort in Delhi in the morning. The Independence Day Ceremony will be celebrated on August 15.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour and address the nation from the rampart of Red Fort. (ANI)
