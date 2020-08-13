Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 12:07 p.m.

103 fresh cases take Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 2,430. 12:04 p.m.

Telangana reports 1,931 new COVID-19 cases; Hyderabad Corporation area sees dip in infections. 11:35 a.m.

Scientists use artificial intelligence to identify hundreds of COVID-19 drug candidates. 11:20 a.m.

Pakistan reports 753 new coronavirus cases. 10:23 a.m.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila launches COVID-19 drug Remdesivir in India. 10:06 a.m.

Record single-day spike of 66,999 COVID-19 cases pushes India's virus caseload to 23,96,637, while death toll climbs to 47,033: Government..