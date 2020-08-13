Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
12:07 p.m. 103 fresh cases take Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 2,430. 12:04 p.m. Telangana reports 1,931 new COVID-19 cases; Hyderabad Corporation area sees dip in infections. 11:20 a.m. Pakistan reports 753 new coronavirus cases. 10:06 a.m. Record single-day spike of 66,999 COVID-19 cases pushes India's virus caseload to 23,96,637, while death toll climbs to 47,033: Government.
Scientists use artificial intelligence to identify hundreds of COVID-19 drug candidates. 11:20 a.m.
Pakistan reports 753 new coronavirus cases. 10:23 a.m.
Drug firm Zydus Cadila launches COVID-19 drug Remdesivir in India. 10:06 a.m.
Record single-day spike of 66,999 COVID-19 cases pushes India's virus caseload to 23,96,637, while death toll climbs to 47,033: Government..
