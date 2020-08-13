Left Menu
Development News Edition

Human skeletal remains unearthed at TN's Kondagai excavation site

Human skeletal remains were unearthed from the Kondagai excavation site near Tamil Nadu's Madurai by the State's Department of Archaeology, on Wednesday. The remains have been sent to Madurai Kamaraj University for DNA analysis.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:08 IST
Human skeletal remains unearthed at TN's Kondagai excavation site
The skeletal remains of a human being were found at the Kondagai excavation site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Human skeletal remains were unearthed from the Kondagai excavation site near Tamil Nadu's Madurai by the State's Department of Archaeology, on Wednesday. The remains have been sent to Madurai Kamaraj University for DNA analysis. While speaking to ANI, Sivanandham, the Deputy Director of the State Department of Archaeology said that this is the sixth time that skeletal remains were found at the Kondagai excavation site.

"So far six skeletal remains have been found at the Kondagai excavation site. Samples from it were collected and sent to Madurai Kamaraj University for detailed DNA analysis," he said. All excavation sites were closed on March 24 due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the country. Following the relaxation in lockdown norms, the excavation work resumed on May 20.

Earlier on February 19 this year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami had started the sixth phase of excavation work at Kondagai, Kizhadee, Agaram, and Manalur near Tiruppuvanam. Initially, excavations were conducted at only four places including Keeladi, Kondagai, Agaram, and Manalur.

Earlier in October 2019, the State Archeology Department had reportedly unearthed four walls which were 2,600 years old at the Keeladi excavation site in the Sivaganga district in the fifth phase of excavation. During the excavation in the fifth phase, a variety of materials, including human and animal remains, were discovered at the Keeladi excavation site. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Investment by PE/VCs halves to USD 4.1 bn in July: Report

Investments by private equity and venture capital firms in Indian companies halved to USD 4.1 billion in July as compared to the same month a year ago, a report said on Thursday. In June, the investments stood at USD 6.8 billion, consultanc...

Govt revives Floriculture center in Srinagar destroyed in 2014 floods

A floriculture centre situated in Srinagar has been revived with the help of substantial steps taken by the Centre. The nursery got damaged due to floods which had hit the region in 2014. Nursery is the backbone for the landscaping work bec...

Found it stupid when people labelled me skinny, fat, dusky: Bipasha Basu

Actor Bipasha Basu says she navigated her way in the industry through comments on her skin tone to tags like too skinnyand too fat. Starting out as a supermodel, Bipasha made her film debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and gained acclaim for horror...

Malaysia jails Indian man linked to fresh coronavirus outbreak

A Malaysian court jailed an Indian man for five months on Thursday for violating a home quarantine order, leading to dozens of new coronavirus infections, the Bernama state news agency reported. The 57-year-old, who resides in Malaysia and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020