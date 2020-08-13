Many landmark decisions by Modi govt to empower, honour honest taxpayers: Amit Shah
New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government has taken several key decisions to empower and honour honest taxpayers and launch of 'Transparent Taxation-Honoring the Honest' is a gift to the taxpayers. The Prime Minister on Thursday unveiled a faceless tax assessment and appeals to reduce the scope for corruption and overreach by officials. "Modi govt has taken several landmark decisions to empower and honour the honest taxpayers who are the backbone of India's progress & development," Shah tweeted. Shah said this platform is another step towards the prime minister's resolve of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'. "Reforms for a New India! Launch of 'Transparent Taxation-Honoring the Honest' is a gift to our taxpayers by PM @narendramodi & FM @nsitharaman. With reforms like faceless assessment, faceless appeal & taxpayers charter this platform will further strengthen our taxation system," he said in another tweet. On the major overhaul of tax administration, Modi said a taxpayers' charter is being implemented to ensure a free, fair and transparent tax environment. Launching the 'Transparent Taxation - Honouring The Honest Platform' through video conferencing, he said the taxpayer base at just 1.5 crore in India is very low and urged those who owe taxes to come forward and honestly pay their dues and contribute to nation-building.
