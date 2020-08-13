Left Menu
Gehlot calls CLP meeting; Pilot likely to attend

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Thursday at 5 pm, a day before the state assembly session is scheduled to begin. The assembly session in the state will begin on Friday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:18 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ashokgehlot51)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Thursday at 5 pm, a day before the state assembly session is scheduled to begin. Party sources said the meeting would be attended by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs.

The Congress has also revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, who were suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a "conspiracy" to topple the Congress government in the state. The assembly session in the state will begin on Friday. The BJP in Rajasthan earlier on Thursday said it will move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly.

