Gehlot calls CLP meeting; Pilot likely to attend
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:18 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Thursday at 5 pm, a day before the state assembly session is scheduled to begin. Party sources said the meeting would be attended by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs.
The Congress has also revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, who were suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a "conspiracy" to topple the Congress government in the state. The assembly session in the state will begin on Friday. The BJP in Rajasthan earlier on Thursday said it will move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly.
Whether Rajasthan governor seeks a notice of 21 days or 31 days to call assembly session, we will be victorious: CM Ashok Gehlot.