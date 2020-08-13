Modi becomes fourth longest serving Indian PM: BJP
Narendra Modi has become the longest serving non-Congress prime minister and the fourth longest serving overall, the party noted on Thursday "Today, PM Narendra Modi becomes the fourth longest serving PM in the history of India! He now also holds the distinction of being the longest serving non-Congress PM.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:28 IST
Narendra Modi has become the longest serving non-Congress prime minister and the fourth longest serving overall, the party noted on Thursday
"Today, PM Narendra Modi becomes the fourth longest serving PM in the history of India! He now also holds the distinction of being the longest serving non-Congress PM. Vajpayee ji served for 2,268 days, with all his terms put together. Today PM Modi has surpassed that duration," BJP IT department in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, all from the Congress, are the three longest serving Indian prime minister in that order.
