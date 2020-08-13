Maha: Banned tobacco products seized in Palghar; one held
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:39 IST
The police arrested a 28-year- old truck owner and seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 18.47 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. The district rural police intercepted a container truck near Chanivare village in the early hours of Wednesday, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.
On searching the vehicle, the police found banned tobacco products worth Rs 18.47 lakh, which were being smuggled into neighbouring Gujarat, the official said. While the driver of the truck escaped the scene, vehicle owner Kantilal Meena, a native of Rajasthan, has been arrested, he said.
An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered in this regard, the official added..
