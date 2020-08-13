Left Menu
Consulting engineers' body asks Delhi govt to set up unified nodal agency to tackle waterlogging

Apex body of consulting engineers CEAI on Thursday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and suggested setting up a unified nodal agency to tackle drainage and waterlogging problems in the city during the rainy season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:01 IST
Apex body of consulting engineers CEAI on Thursday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and suggested setting up a unified nodal agency to tackle drainage and waterlogging problems in the city during the rainy season. In its letter to the chief minister, Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI) also offered free consulting services to the Delhi government in addressing the waterlogging problems of the city. In a statement, the association expressed concern over wagerlogging on Delhi's roads and suggested setting up of a nodal agency comprising of representatives from all the concerned civic bodies to tackle this annual problem.

The letter, written by CEAI president Amitabha Ghosal and association's infrastructure committee chairman K K Kapila, stated that Delhi has been witnessing yearly waterlogging with the first spells of monsoon rains. An IIT-Delhi study in 2016, commissioned by the Delhi government, had concluded that lack of a single institution to manage storm water drainage was the cause behind the yearly flooding and waterlogging, it said, adding that despite the findings, necessary redressal measures have not been undertaken by concerned agencies.

"As an organisation of competent and experienced civil engineers in the country, CEAI would like to provide free consulting services to your esteemed government and the associated multiple agencies, including irrigation and flood control department, Delhi Jal Board, three municipal ccorporations...PWD to prepare an actionable plan in the next few months," the association said. It added that CEAI will be able to provide the Delhi government with excellent engineering solutions to relieve the national capital and its citizens from waterlogging.

On Thursday, Delhi witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season, which inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear. Vehicles moved bumper to bumper during the morning rush hours, as the downpour led to heavy waterlogging at key road stretches.

Pictures and videos of vehicles and people wading through waist-deep water were widely shared on social media platforms..

