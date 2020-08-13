Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's 'special friendship' with Maldives as deep as Indian Ocean waters: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will continue to support the Maldives in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that their "special friendship" will always remain as deep as the waters of the Indian Ocean Modi was responding to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's tweet thanking him for India's financial assistance to the island country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:43 IST
India's 'special friendship' with Maldives as deep as Indian Ocean waters: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will continue to support the Maldives in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that their "special friendship" will always remain as deep as the waters of the Indian Ocean.

Modi was responding to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's tweet thanking him for India's financial assistance to the island country. "A landmark moment in Maldives-India cooperation today as we receive Indian assistance of USD250 million as budget support and USD500 million for the Greater Malé Connectivity Project. I thank PM @narendramodi and the Indian people for their generosity and friendship," Solih said. In his reply, Modi said, "Thank you, President @ibusolih! India will continue to support the Maldives in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our special friendship is, and will always remain, as deep as the waters of the Indian Ocean." India will fund implementation of a major connectivity project in Maldives through a USD 400 million line of credit and USD 100 million grant, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said earlier on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid.

The 6.7 km Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) will be the largest civilian infrastructure project in the Maldives, connecting Male with three neighboring islands - Villingili, Gulhifahu and Thilafushi, officials said.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

AAIB sets up high-level probe panel in connection with Air India Express plane crash landing in Kozhikode

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau AAIB has set up high-level probe panel in connection with the recent Air India Express plane crash landing in Kozhikode. An order from the AAIB read, Whereas Boeing 737- 800 aircraft VT-AXH, of Ms Air ...

COVID-19: TN govt says no to Ganesha idols in public places

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said installation and worship of Ganesha idols in public placescannot be allowed in view of the pandemic and advised people to celebrate theVinayaka Chaturthi festival in their homes on August 22. In vi...

Woman posing as cop issuing fake challans for COVID-19 violations held

A 20-year-old woman was arrested from west Delhis Tilak Nagar area for allegedly posing as an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police and issuing fake challans for COVID-19-related violations, police said on Thursday. The woman was later id...

Multilayered security arrangements, social distancing norms in place for I-Day

Multilayered security arrangements and a mandatory adherence to social distancing norms are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era Red Fort this year. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT command...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020