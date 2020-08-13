COVID-19: 416 new cases, three more deaths in U'khand

Uttarakhand on Thursday reported 416 new COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally to 11,302 while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 143 with three more deaths. All the deaths were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, a state health department bulletin here said.

At 192, Udham Singh Nagar district reported the highest number of new cases followed by Haridwar (107), Dehradun (36), Champawat and Tehri (16 each), Nainital and Uttarkashi (15 each), Bageshwar (9), Pauri (5), Rudraprayag (4), and Almora (1), the bulletin said. Of the 11,302 positive cases in the state, 7,014 have recovered, 42 have migrated out of the state and 143 have died, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 4,103, the bulletin said.