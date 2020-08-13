Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold Smuggling Case: Kerala Minister KT Jaleel says out of 32 boxes sent from UAE, 31 boxes yet to be opened

As the probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Customs into the gold smuggling case is progressing on the consignments brought in through diplomatic channels, Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel said that out of the 32 boxes sent from UAE, 31 boxes are yet to be opened and are safe in two places - one in Edappal and the other in Alathiyur in Quran academy in Malappuram.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:00 IST
Gold Smuggling Case: Kerala Minister KT Jaleel says out of 32 boxes sent from UAE, 31 boxes yet to be opened
Kerala Education Minister KT Jaleel. Image Credit: ANI

By Arun Jayan As the probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Customs into the gold smuggling case is progressing on the consignments brought in through diplomatic channels, Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel said that out of the 32 boxes sent from UAE, 31 boxes are yet to be opened and are safe in two places - one in Edappal and the other in Alathiyur in Quran academy in Malappuram.

"Those who doubt they can go and search," he told ANI. When asked regarding the necessary documentation and approval required for consignments from a foreign country the minister said, "It is for the Customs to clear consignments reaching a consulate and there are documents to prove that they have cleared it. The consignment sent was Quran and there is no protocol here that prohibits religious texts to be distributed in India. There is only one point in protocol manual that mandates only after paying duty this can be brought to India. After paying duty including religious texts can be distributed in here."

When asked by ANI, whether he was sure it was holy text in the parcel and pointed out that the issue came to the fore after the gold smuggling case came up with Swapna Suresh, a key accused who had exchanged calls with the minister and his office he said, "I am told these consignments contains the holy book Quran. If anyone has a doubt, they can go and check those boxes. Swapna was associated with the consulate and my interaction was on official grounds. How can anyone know the background of a person? Other than one box in Kerala State Centre for Advanced Printing & Training (C-PAT) the rest of the boxes were taken to the places I mentioned, the government vehicle was already going there and the service was used to take the consignment." The minister's response comes after Customs in connection with the gold smuggling case had issued a summons to State Protocol Officer asking if any duty exemption certificate was given to the diplomatic baggage and other consignments that arrived in Thiruvananthapuram Airport for UAE consulate.

Confirming receiving the notice, State Protocol Officer B Sunil Kumar had told ANI, "We have received a notice from Customs. As part of their investigation into the gold smuggling case, they wanted to know certain details including whether any duty exemption certificate was given to UAE consulate for the consignment that reached here. They have asked for details which we will be providing." (ANI)

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Nationals bullpen regains RHP Harris, loses LHP Freeman

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the 10-day injured list Thursday but replaced him with left-hander Sam Freeman due to a left flexor mass strain. Harris, 35, appeared in two games before landing on ...

Siddhant Chaturvedi reminisces dancing with Sushant Singh Rajput in his college days

Remembering the time when he matched steps with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at a talent hunt during his college days, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Thursday shared a video with fans. He took to Instagram to share the ...

AAIB sets up high-level probe panel in connection with Air India Express plane crash landing in Kozhikode

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau AAIB has set up high-level probe panel in connection with the recent Air India Express plane crash landing in Kozhikode. An order from the AAIB read, Whereas Boeing 737- 800 aircraft VT-AXH, of Ms Air ...

COVID-19: TN govt says no to Ganesha idols in public places

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said installation and worship of Ganesha idols in public placescannot be allowed in view of the pandemic and advised people to celebrate theVinayaka Chaturthi festival in their homes on August 22. In vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020