Haryana Cabinet increases penalty on those encroaching panchayat lands

The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday decided to increase the penalty on those encroaching panchayat lands

The Cabinet, which met here in the evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accorded approval to the amendment in the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961, an official statement said. “The existing amount of penalty ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per hectare will be increased to not less than an amount equal 1 per cent of the collector rate of the land per year but not exceeding 10 per cent of the present collector rate of the land keeping in view the lease value of the land,” the statement said. It said this would make the penalty a real deterrent against the encroachers.