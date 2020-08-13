Bengal: 10 police officers to get CM's medal
The West Bengal government announced of Thursday that ten senior officers will be given the Chief Minister's Police Medal on the Independence day in recognition of their services.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:22 IST
The West Bengal government announced of Thursday that ten senior officers will be given the Chief Minister's Police Medal on the Independence day in recognition of their services. Four senior officers will be awarded the 'Chief Ministers Police Medal for Outstanding Service' and six others for 'commendable service', as per an official statement.
The four senior officers who will be given the medal for 'outstanding service' are Gangeshwar Singh, Sudhir Mishra, Vivek Sahay and Jag Mohon, it said. The other six officers are Humayun Kabir, Murlidhar, V Soloman Nesha Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Songmit Lepcha and Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam.
