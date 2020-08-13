CBI, ED should be allowed to continue probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, CBI tells SC

Left Menu
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) should be allowed by the Supreme Court to continue the investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said the CBI in its submission filed in the apex court on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) should be allowed by the Supreme Court to continue the investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said the CBI in its submission filed in the apex court on Thursday. Meanwhile, earlier today, Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor's father had said that Rhea Chakraborty has accepted before the Supreme Court that the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case should be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and therefore the matter should be probed by the investigating agency only.

"In the written submission filed by Rhea Chakraborty, she has accepted for the third time before the Supreme Court that the investigation should be carried out by the CBI. The matter will now definitely go to CBI as it has already registered a case and there is no challenge to registration of matter by it," Vikas Singh told reporters here on Thursday. He said Supreme Court has listened to lengthy arguments in the matter and "should comment that the case has rightly gone to CBI".

"The court should give directions that Mumbai Police should help CBI in the investigation," he said.The lawyer said that the since the investigation by the CBI has already started, therefore, according to him, "there would be no impediment in this investigation awaiting this judgment." He said that they have also stated in the written submission that the Patna police has jurisdiction to investigate the case, and their reference to the CBI, and the central investigation agency's taking over the case was also according to the law.

The CBI has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

