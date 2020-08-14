Foundation stone for new buildings at Medical College laid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation stone for construction of new buildings on the Coimbatore Medical College premises here. The new buildings will accommodate 100 additional medical students and other necessary infrastructure needed for the college, official sources said.

The ceremony was held through video conference and district collector K Rajamani, medical college dean, Dr P Kalidasu and senior health department officials were present. The Rs 80 crore project will include a four-storey building, which will have examination, lecture and demonstration halls, they said.

There will be two four-storey buildings for boys and girls hostels and another block will be for administration department and library and the construction is expected to be completed in about six months..