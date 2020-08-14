Godown owner held for illegal storage of hazardous chemicals

The owner of a godown in Boisar industrial area in Maharashtra's Palghar district was on Friday arrested for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals without permission, police said. The accused was identified as Rashid Salim Chowdhary (31), they said.

An official of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had lodged a complaint in this connection, following which the Boisar police registered a case on Thursday, spokesperson of Palghar police, Sachin Navadkar, said. "The godown owner is accused of handling and storing hazardous chemicals and other material by violating the rules," he added.

The police have also booked the director of a private firm in Boisar MIDC in this connection. The accused have been booked under IPC section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and others.