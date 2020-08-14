Most meaningful tribute to freedom fighters is to build an India they aspired for: V-P on I-Day eve

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday greeted people on the eve of 74th Independence Day, saying the most meaningful tribute to the freedom fighters is to build an India they aspired for. "Let us also remember with gratitude the martyred heroes of our struggle for independence who laid down their lives for the cause of freedom," he said in his message.

“The most meaningful tribute we can pay to these patriots is to build an India they aspired for,” Naidu said. He also called upon people to renew commitment towards building a united, strong, prosperous, inclusive and peaceful nation "where a billion plus dreams find expression and fulfillment. “May this Independence Day bring amity, harmony and prosperity in our country,” he said. PTI NAB TIR TIR