Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Railway to run 162 special trains towards Konkan region ahead of Ganpati festival

The Central Railway is all set to run 162 special trains towards Konkan region for Ganpati festival, the bookings for which will open from August 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:52 IST
Central Railway to run 162 special trains towards Konkan region ahead of Ganpati festival
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Central Railway is all set to run 162 special trains towards Konkan region for Ganpati festival, the bookings for which will open from August 15. According to an official release, the Central Railway will run these special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Sawantwadi Road / Kudal/ Ratnagiri to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2020. These specials will be fully reserved trains.

Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, standard operating procedure (SoPs) related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most sacred festivals celebrated in the Konkan region. Considering the importance of the festival and keeping in mind the current scenario of corona pandemic, the Konkan Railway in co-ordination with the Central Railway has decided to run Ganpati Special Trains between Mumbai CSMT / Lokmanya Tilak (T) and Ratnagiri / Sawantwadi Road / Kudal stations to clear extra rush of passengers.

Meanwhile, for the convenience of passengers during Ganapati festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, the Western Railway will run 20 trips of five special trains, i.e. two from Mumbai Central to Sawantwadi Road, two from Bandra Terminus to Sawantwadi Road and one from Bandra Terminus to Kudal on special fare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Bloomberg, John Legend, Billie Eilish added as Democratic convention takes shape

John Legend, Billie Eilish, Common and Billy Porter are among the musical artists who will perform at next weeks Democratic National Convention, officials said on Friday, while billionaire former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wil...

Ghaziabad: Police file charge sheet against 10 in scribe murder case

The Vijay Nagar police of Ghaziabad has filed a charge sheet in a court against 10 people in the murder case of journalist Vikram Joshi, an official said on Friday. Thirty-five-year-old Joshi, a journalist with a local Hindi daily, was at...

Thai student rallies continue despite activist's arrest

Student activists at Thailands most prestigious university defied a ban by college administrators and staged an anti-government rally on Friday, as a prominent protest leader was arrested elsewhere for his involvement in a previous demonstr...

Include chapters on citizens duties in school books: Govt to NCERT, states

As public participation gains significance in the fight against coronavirus, the Centre on Friday asked the NCERT and state governments to include chapters on citizens duties in school books. Union Secretary, Department of Justice, Barun Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020