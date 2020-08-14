Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand govt failed in disaster management in Munsiyari, Pithoragarh: LoP Indira Hridayesh

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Dr Indira Hridayesh on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government in Uttarakhand, stating that it has failed to deal with natural disasters in areas like Munsiyari, Pithoragarh and Dharchula are badly affected due to heavy rains.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:18 IST
U'khand govt failed in disaster management in Munsiyari, Pithoragarh: LoP Indira Hridayesh
Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Dr Indira Hridayesh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Dr Indira Hridayesh on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government in Uttarakhand, stating that it has failed to deal with natural disasters in areas like Munsiyari, Pithoragarh and Dharchula are badly affected due to heavy rains. While Munsiyari, Pithoragarh and Dharchula have been severely affected due to heavy rains, neither compensation has been announced by the state government nor any effective steps have been taken to provide immediate relief to the people, Hridayesh said in a press statement.

She said these frontier areas are very important as they are connected to China and Nepal. Mentioning that Rawat will soon take stock of these frontier areas, she said: "I hope he will understand the plight of residents of the area and he will ensure to take steps for their rehabilitation."

Heavy rainfall in several parts of Uttarakhand has disrupted the normal life of people as water levels of the rivers have increased and landslides have occurred on a regular basis. In Chamoli, the intermittent rains have put the lives of locals in danger as Badrinath highway has been closed due to debris falling from the mountains. This has created hassles for locals to reach their destinations.Alaknanda, Pinder and Nandakini rivers are flowing only some centimetres below the danger mark due to incessant rainfall in the district. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Italian Open brought forward as ATP revises 2020 calendar

Next months Italian Open in Rome will be held a week earlier than scheduled following the cancellation of the Madrid Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing body of mens tennis ATP said on Friday.The ATP announced several updates t...

Mail-in ballots sent to Trump, First Lady in Florida

President Donald Trump has requested a mail-in ballot for Floridas Tuesday primary elecTion, despite weeks of criticizing the practice. Ballots were mailed on Wednesday to both the president and First lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago...

Michael Bloomberg, John Legend, Billie Eilish added as Democratic convention takes shape

John Legend, Billie Eilish, Common and Billy Porter are among the musical artists who will perform at next weeks Democratic National Convention, officials said on Friday, while billionaire former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wil...

Ghaziabad: Police file charge sheet against 10 in scribe murder case

The Vijay Nagar police of Ghaziabad has filed a charge sheet in a court against 10 people in the murder case of journalist Vikram Joshi, an official said on Friday. Thirty-five-year-old Joshi, a journalist with a local Hindi daily, was at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020