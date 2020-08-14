U'khand govt failed in disaster management in Munsiyari, Pithoragarh: LoP Indira Hridayesh

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Dr Indira Hridayesh on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government in Uttarakhand, stating that it has failed to deal with natural disasters in areas like Munsiyari, Pithoragarh and Dharchula are badly affected due to heavy rains. While Munsiyari, Pithoragarh and Dharchula have been severely affected due to heavy rains, neither compensation has been announced by the state government nor any effective steps have been taken to provide immediate relief to the people, Hridayesh said in a press statement.

She said these frontier areas are very important as they are connected to China and Nepal. Mentioning that Rawat will soon take stock of these frontier areas, she said: "I hope he will understand the plight of residents of the area and he will ensure to take steps for their rehabilitation."

Heavy rainfall in several parts of Uttarakhand has disrupted the normal life of people as water levels of the rivers have increased and landslides have occurred on a regular basis. In Chamoli, the intermittent rains have put the lives of locals in danger as Badrinath highway has been closed due to debris falling from the mountains. This has created hassles for locals to reach their destinations.Alaknanda, Pinder and Nandakini rivers are flowing only some centimetres below the danger mark due to incessant rainfall in the district. (ANI)