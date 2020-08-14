JK political parties condemn Nowgam terror attack that killed 2 cops

Political parties in Kashmir on Friday condemned the killing of two policemen in a terror attack in Nowgam area of the city, saying violence in any form is unacceptable and inhuman. Expressing solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved families, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP said the police must track down the perpetrators and punish them sternly.

In a statement issued here, its spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the attack on policemen who were deployed for people's security is an act of frustration. A day ahead of the Independence Day, Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists shot dead two Jammu and Kashmir policemen and wounded another in indiscriminate firing in Nowgam area on the outskirts of the Srinagar city. Expressing deep anguish and sorrow over the killings, the National Conference (NC) said violence does not provide a solution to any problem. "Violence in all its forms is despicable and has no scope in the contemporary world. It only leaves behind the account of inevitable loss and prolonged grief," an NC spokesperson said.

He said the party expresses solidarity with the kith and kin of the slain policemen and prays for eternal repose to the deceased. Condemning the killing of the two policemen, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the violence of the past more than three decades has taken a heavy toll on the people in terms of death and destruction, tearing apart of the social fabric and inflicting massive losses.

In a statement, the party said such attacks further aggravate the situation for the people of Kashmir. The party also posted a tweet saying, "Vehemently condemn the attack on @JmuKmrPolice personnel. Such attacks further aggravate the situation for Kashmiri's already reeling under double disaster post August 5. We join the families of deceased in mourning their loss." The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) described the attack as senseless and shameful, and demanded exemplary punishment to the killers. In a statement, a party spokesperson said, "Kashmir continues to bleed due to the mindless militant attacks, which is very unfortunate and matter of serious concern." Former minister Sajad Lone-led Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) also condemned the attack "We strongly condemn the killing of two policemen in a dastardly and inhuman act of violence at Nowgam today. Our sympathies and prayers are with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief," the party said on its official Twitter page. The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) said, "Violence is not a solution but a gigantic impediment that spreads hatred. In any of its manifestations, violent extremism is unacceptable in a civilized society, regardless of political, ideological or religious motivations," a JKAP spokesman said.

He said it is highly unfortunate and heart-rending that Kashmir continues to lose precious lives to senseless violence which has only aggravated the sufferings of the people over the years. "The attackers have no respect for human lives and are only adding to the tragedies of the ill-fated families which must be condemned by one and all," he said, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured personnel.