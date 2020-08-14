Pilikula zoo to open for public from Sunday
The Pilikula biological park here will be open for the public from August 16 and visitors will be allowed as per strict Covid-19 guidelines, the zoo director H J Bhadary said on Friday. Visitors are requested to cooperate with the authorities by following the Covid-19 guidelines, the release said.PTI MVG WELCOME MVG WELCOMEPTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:36 IST
The Pilikula biological park here will be open for the public from August 16 and visitors will be allowed as per strict Covid-19 guidelines, the zoo director H J Bhadary said on Friday. The visiting hours will be from 10 am to 5 pm.
The zoo will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance work, he said in a release. Visitors have to follow the instructions issued by the district administration to protect themselves from Covid- 19.
All visitors should wear masks and maintain social distancing inside the park. Thermal screening of visitors will be done at the entrance.
A total of 76 closed circuit cameras are installed in the zoo. Visitors are requested to cooperate with the authorities by following the Covid-19 guidelines, the release said.PTI MVG WELCOME MVG WELCOME
- READ MORE ON:
- MVG