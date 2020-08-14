Sikkim's COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000-mark with record 149 new cases

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1,000-mark on Friday with detection of record 149 new cases, an official said. Most of the new cases were reported from the South district were 143 people tested positive, said Pempa T Bhutia, the director general-cum-secretary of Health.

The other six cases were reported from the East district, he adde. East Sikkim is the worst-hit district with 627 total cases, followed by 411 in the South district, 42 in West, and one in the North district, he said.

There are 456 active cases in the state at present, while so far 1,080 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Total 623 people have recovered from the disease, and a patient died, Bhutia said.