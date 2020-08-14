Left Menu
Delhi govt waives off parking, custodial charges on impounded vehicles during lockdown

"The order will be applicable till September 30," it said. Under the Rules, heavy parking and custodial charges ranging from Rs 200, in case of two-wheelers, to Rs 1,500 in case of heavy and medium passenger and goods vehicles, are imposed after 48 hours of impounding of the vehicles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a relief to owners of vehicles that were impounded during lockdown, the Delhi government on Friday waived off parking and custodial charges imposed on such vehicles. The relaxation will be applicable till September 30.

"The parking and custodial charges of impounded vehicles have been waived off by the Arvind Kejriwal government. The relaxation will be applicable till September 30 this year," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi. The vehicles were impounded by traffic police and the transport department personnel for violations under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

An order issued by the transport department stated that "keeping in view advisory issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on June 9, 2020, and considering the situation owing to COVID-19 and to facilitate vehicle owners during COVID-19, it is hereby directed to waive off parking/custodial charges under Rule 16 of Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019". "The order will be applicable till September 30," it said.

Under the Rules, heavy parking and custodial charges ranging from Rs 200, in case of two-wheelers, to Rs 1,500 in case of heavy and medium passenger and goods vehicles, are imposed after 48 hours of impounding of the vehicles. Many vehicle owners including transporters have been complaining of the large sums of parking and custodial charges accumulated due to lockdown on their impounded vehicles.

STA Operators Ekta Manch general secretary Shyamlal Gola said the move came as a "big relief" for vehicle owners. He, however, said the government should continue the relaxation after September 30 as people are facing financial trouble due to the pandemic.

