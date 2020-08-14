Mathura: Two disciples of Mathura temple mahant contract coronavirus

Two disciples of the Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmasthan Nyas mahant have tested positive for coronavirus, a Health Department official said on Friday. Dr Bhudeo Singh, in-charge of a coronavirus rapid response team, said both were admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital. Meanwhile, two members of the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan have gone under home isolation

According to officials, both had participated in a Janmashtami ceremony with Mahant Nratya Gopal Das. He said their samples will be taken on the fifth day. Meanwhile, 51 fresh cases, including three police personnel, 15 women and four children, were reported from Mathura district in the past one day, the official said. So far, 1,404 cases have been reported in Mathura, he said, adding that currently the number of active cases stands at 480 while 38 people have died.