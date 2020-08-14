Police gear up for Independence Day ceremony in Mumbai

Independence Day ceremony in Maharashtra's capital on Saturday will be scaled down in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a police official said. The flag-hoisting ceremony will take place at the state's administrative headquarters `Mantralaya' in south Mumbai.

The police are on alert and security at all the important locations across the city has been beefed up, he said. Adequate police deployment will be made at Mantralaya and the surrounding area, he said.

The police have imposed certain traffic restrictions in south Mumbai during the flag-hoisting ceremony..