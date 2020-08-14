Security beefed up in Tripura ahead of Independence Day

Security was beefed up across Tripura, particularly in the areas bordering Bangladesh, ahead of the 74th Independence Day celebrations, police said on Friday. The police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel have been deployed at various locations to maintain law and order, a senior officer said.

The main event will be held at Assam Rifles ground here where Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is scheduled to unfurl the national flag. "A total of 10 platoons of security forces would be present during the Independence Day celebration at Assam Rifles ground. Security personnel will wear masks and maintain social distancing norms. There will be no march-past in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," the police officer said.

All entry and exit points of the state capital Agartala have been kept under surveillance, the officer said. The strength of security forces was augmented in vital installations like Raj Bhavan and Civil Secretariat, he said.

Vehicles entering into the city from other places are being checked, the police officer said. The Border Security Force was asked to keep a close vigil along the 856-km long Indo-Bangla border in Tripura.