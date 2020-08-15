Left Menu
Mob set afire vehicles, police posts after village head shot dead: Police

Condoning the deaths, the chief minister also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of each of the victims. He also asked officials to take strict action in the matter and invoke the NSA against those involved in killing the village head as well as triggering the violence..

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) The killing of a village head of Basgaon in Azamgarh on Friday triggered mob violence, which was further aggravated after a child was crushed to death by a vehicle, prompting rioters to put several vehicles and a police post in the area on fire, said police. The trouble began when 42-year-old Satyamev, the village head of Basgaon in Tarwan area of Azamgarh district, was shot dead by some miscreants during the day, prompting his supporters to take to streets and unleash violence in the area.

Amid the rampaging mob, a child was crushed to death by a vehicle, further infuriating the people, who set many vehicles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers on fire. The mob put the nearby Bongaria police outpost also on fire, an official said.

Taking note of the killing of the village head that triggered the mob violence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered forthwith suspension of the concerned SHO and the outpost in-charge. Condoning the deaths, the chief minister also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of each of the victims.

He also asked officials to take strict action in the matter and invoke the NSA against those involved in killing the village head as well as triggering the violence..

