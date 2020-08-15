Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why are people sitting in power scared of naming China, asks Congress

Talking to reporters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said all Indians should ask the government this Independence Day what it was doing to protect the country and push China back.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 12:15 IST
Why are people sitting in power scared of naming China, asks Congress

The Congress on Saturday asked why those sitting in power are scared of naming China which has entered Indian territory, and said every Congress worker and every Indian is proud of the armed forces. Talking to reporters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said all Indians should ask the government this Independence Day what it was doing to protect the country and push China back. In his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister said India's soldiers had given a fitting reply to those who had challenged the country's sovereignty, from "LoC to LAC". Modi, who did not name China, added that the whole country is united in protecting the sovereignty of the country. "Each and every Congress worker and all 130 crore Indians are proud of our armed forces and have full faith in them. We salute the armed forces for giving China an apt reply every time there has been an attack. But what about those who are sitting in power. Why are they scared of mentioning China'ś name?" Surjewala asked.

"At a time when China has entered Indian territory, every Indian needs to ask the government what it is doing to push China back and protect the country. On this Independence Day they should ask this. That is the true sense of democracy," the Congress leader added. He said it is important to question the government on whether it believes in the mandate of the people and if there is freedom to speak freely in the country.

"Does our government believe in democracy? Does our government believe in public opinion. Do we have the freedom to speak, think, to travel, to wear what we like, to earn our livelihood or has that been curbed," Surjewala said. The foundation of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), he said, was laid by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and our freedom fighters. "But a government which is selling public sector undertakings, handing over railways and airports to private players and attacking everything from LIC to FCI, will that government be able to keep the freedom of this country safe. It is the duty of the government and every citizen to keep the freedom of the country safe,” he added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

On 74th Independence Day, Vidya Balan encourages people to embrace Indian silks

Actor Vidya Balan pitched in her support for vocal for local and urged everybody to embrace the Indian silks on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. The Kahaani actor shared a picture of herself on Instagram, donned in a bright pink saree...

Fried, anchor of Braves' rotation, to face first-place Marlins

In light of the Atlanta Braves rotation issues, left-hander Max Fried is being viewed as the savior of the pitching staff. Fried, who will face the host Miami Marlins on Saturday night, led all National League lefties in wins last year, goi...

AAI celebrates 74th Independence Day with precautions amid COVID-19

The Airports Authority of India AAI on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour in the national capital. The celebration began with the flag hoisting ceremony by Chairman of AAI, Arvind Singh, at the new AT...

Turnbull entrusted to end Tigers' futility against Indians

The Detroit Tigers get two more chances this weekend to break their longest losing streak to any team in franchise history. The Tigers lost for the 18th consecutive time to the Cleveland Indians on Friday, getting thumped 10-5 at Detroits C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020