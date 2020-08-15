ITBP personnel, COVID-19 patients celebrate Independence Day at Delhi's Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and COVID-19 patients on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital in the national capital. The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital is a 10,000-bed centre located at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in Delhi.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, ITBP officials interacted with the patients through a plastic sheet separation. The patients, on the other hand, were seen holding the tricolor. Earlier today, ITBP Director General SS Deswal said that security forces are alert and assured the nation that the borders are well-protected.