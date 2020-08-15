Left Menu
Punjab CM calls for readiness to combat threat from Pak, China

Even though the Independence Day celebrations this year were a low-key affair due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was the time to remember the sacrifices of all those who had made freedom possible, said the CM. It was also the time to salute the defence forces guarding the nation's borders from the enemy, he added.

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:02 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday called for readiness to combat the border threat from Pakistan and China. With tensions at the borders continuing, India will have to be prepared to deal with any eventuality, said the CM in his Independence Day address here. Warning of a continued threat from neighbouring countries, Singh said Punjab will always be at the forefront of fighting the enemy at the borders. While Pakistan continued to resort to firing every day, China, on the other hand, talks about friendship but remains a danger to the nation, said Singh while recalling the recent attack on Indian soldiers by the Chinese forces in Ladakh. India has always given Pakistan a befitting response, which is the only way to deal with them, he said, adding that China also needs to be handled with the same iron hand.

On this occasion, the CM also recalled the contributions of the millions of Indians to the freedom struggle and said Punjabis had always been at the forefront of every battle. The Cellular Jail referred to as 'Kala Pani' (in Andaman and Nicobar Islands) have the names of tens of hundreds of Punjabis etched in immortality, he said according to an official release. Even though the Independence Day celebrations this year were a low-key affair due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was the time to remember the sacrifices of all those who had made freedom possible, said the CM.

It was also the time to salute the defence forces guarding the nation's borders from the enemy, he added. Paying his tributes to Punjab's freedom fighters, Singh reiterated his government's commitment to extend all benefits of freedom fighters to their next generations (grandchildren). Singh also saluted the health workers and paramedics for the fight against coronavirus, along with the NGOs and religious organisations. The CM also made a special mention of people who had performed exceptional service during the pandemic and said awards will be bestowed on them his government on January 26 next year. He also acknowledged the work done by farmers for feeding the nation during the lockdown period. He lauded industrialists who had shown “remarkable resilience” in recovering from the extreme slowdown caused by the pandemic and the industrial labour which returned to work with the same dedication.

