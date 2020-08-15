Left Menu
Puducherry has retained unique Franco-Indian culture: Kiran Bedi

The monument at Kizhoor (the venue of referendum held in October 1954 to ascertain the wishes of the people on liberation of Puducherry from the French rule) marks the historic place and it is fitting that the government celebrates the liberation day Sunday at the monument, she said. "By its integration with Indian Union, Puducherry has witnessed manifold development in various sectors," she added.

Puducherry has retained its unique Franco-Indian culture and still remains a window of the French in India, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on Saturday. The day is 'a historically important event as it marks the attainment of liberation without bloodshed," she said in her message on the eve of the 58th De Jure Transfer Day of Puducherry (Liberation from French rule).

"As a direct sequel to the de facto transfer on November 1, 1954 the Treaty of Cession between the then French and Indian governments was ratified by the French Parliament," she added. The monument at Kizhoor (the venue of referendum held in October 1954 to ascertain the wishes of the people on liberation of Puducherry from the French rule) marks the historic place and it is fitting that the government celebrates the liberation day Sunday at the monument, she said.

"By its integration with Indian Union, Puducherry has witnessed manifold development in various sectors," she added. "Puducherry has retained the unique Franco Indian culture and still remains a window of the French in India. All the four enclaves of Puducherry Union Territory distributed in the southern states continue to maintain their distinct identity," the Lt Governor said.

She urged the people to resolve to contribute their mite to make the union territory as the best small state in India to work towards making it a better place for the future generations. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will unfurl the tricolour at the monument in Kizhoor Sunday marking the Liberation Day celebrations.

Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu would be among those present, a release from office of the Chief Minister said.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI.

