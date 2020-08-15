Rajasthan Governor hoists Tricolour at Raj Bhawan, initiates plantation drive

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra hoisted the national flag at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Independence Day and initiated a plantation drive. Mishra distributed sweets among students from the government school located on the Raj Bhawan premises

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a brief flag hoisting programme with social distancing norms in place was held. Governor Mishra and his wife Satyavati Mishra planted saplings of ‘Parijat’ in the Raj Bhawan garden, starting a plantation drive in state universities. A total of 88,151 saplings have been given to the universities for the drive, a statement said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Speaker C P Joshi hoisted the Tricolour at the Rajasthan Assembly. Assembly Secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur and other senior officials were present on the occasion.