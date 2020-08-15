Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi announces Project Lion and Project Dolphin to preserve biodiversity

In his address on the occasion of 74th Independence Day of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced two projects, Project Lion and Project Dolphin, to preserve the biodiversity of the nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:47 IST
PM Modi announces Project Lion and Project Dolphin to preserve biodiversity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Independence Day from the Red Fort, New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In his address on the occasion of 74th Independence Day of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced two projects, Project Lion and Project Dolphin, to preserve the biodiversity of the nation. He also said that a special campaign is being worked out with a holistic approach to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities of the country.

"India is among the few nations where the forest cover is increasing. India is fully sensitive to the preservation and promotion of its biodiversity. In the recent past, the tiger population has increased at a rapid pace in the country! Now a Project Lion for our Asiatic lions is also going to start in the country," said the Prime Minister. He said the new Project Dolphin will focus on both river and the sea dolphins. It will not only strengthen the biodiversity of the nation but also attract tourism and generate jobs.

"A special campaign is also being worked on with a holistic approach to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities of the country," the Prime Minister added. He said that India is not just conscious but capable of tackling the problem of pollution. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana, movement to promote the use of LED bulbs are some of the initiatives towards green India.

The Prime Minister also said that India has made its place in the top five nations in the use of renewable energy. Stressing on balanced development, he said, "The picture of development looks different at different places in our country. Some areas are far ahead, some areas are far behind. Some districts are far ahead, some districts are far behind. This unbalanced development is a big challenge for self-reliant India." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

JKPCC top leadership not invited to official I-Day functions: Chief spokesperson

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday accused the Union Territory Administration of not inviting the partys top leaders to attend official Independence Day functions. It is unfortunate that the UT administration did not extend any invi...

Sports awards selection panel to meet on August 17 and 18 to pick winners

The 12-member committee constituted by the sports ministry to select this years National Sports Awards will meet here on August 17 and 18 to handpick the winners. The meeting will be held in person at the Sports Authority of India SAI headq...

ZEE5 announces new web-series 'Zidd' with Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Saturday announced&#160;its next original series Zidd, featuring actors&#160;Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri in the lead.&#160; Described as a tale of conviction, persuasion, passion and commitment, the show will narra...

Keesara Tehsildar arrested with over Rs 1 crore bribe in Hyderabad

Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB raided the residence of Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, Tehsildar of Keesara in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and recovered over Rs 1 crore in cash. ACB officials laid a trap here on Friday night and caught Nagar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020