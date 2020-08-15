Sikkim to set up education reform commission: CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said his government will set up an education reform commission to draw a comprehensive policy in line with the NEP. After unfurling the tricolour at Manan Bhawan here on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, he hailed the National Education Policy (NEP), approved by the Centre, saying that it provides an overarching vision and comprehensive framework for both school and higher education sectors.

"The state government will set up a Sikkim Education Reform Commission to draw a comprehensive policy and strategy in line with the National Education Policy, 2020," he said. The chief minister also said the government has planned to set up one model school in each district with innovative teaching and learning methodologies.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Himalayan state celebrated Independence Day this year in a subdued manner in strict adherence to social distancing and other health safety norms. Tamang said the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Sikkim will be depoliticised and its representatives will be free from any party affiliation.

The chief minister paid tributes to the 20 Army personnel killed during a clash with the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June this year. Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan for self-reliant India, Tamang said the state government will strive for making Sikkim an 'atmanirbhar' state and encourage people to consume locally produced items.

The state government has decided to provide incentives to farmers for milk production and a minimum support price (MSP) for ginger, orange, cardamom, turmeric and buckwheat cultivation, Tamang said. On the long-pending issue of Limboo and Tamang communities' reservation in the Assembly and demand for granting ST status to eleven tribes of Sikkim, he said the state government is in touch with the Centre.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Governor Ganga Prasad appealed to the people to remain united for the development and prosperity of Sikkim and the country. He urged the state's residents to use masks and maintain social distancing norms to contain the spread of the disease.