Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim to set up education reform commission: CM

After unfurling the tricolour at Manan Bhawan here on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, he hailed the National Education Policy (NEP), approved by the Centre, saying that it provides an overarching vision and comprehensive framework for both school and higher education sectors. "The state government will set up a Sikkim Education Reform Commission to draw a comprehensive policy and strategy in line with the National Education Policy, 2020," he said.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:53 IST
Sikkim to set up education reform commission: CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said his government will set up an education reform commission to draw a comprehensive policy in line with the NEP. After unfurling the tricolour at Manan Bhawan here on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, he hailed the National Education Policy (NEP), approved by the Centre, saying that it provides an overarching vision and comprehensive framework for both school and higher education sectors.

"The state government will set up a Sikkim Education Reform Commission to draw a comprehensive policy and strategy in line with the National Education Policy, 2020," he said. The chief minister also said the government has planned to set up one model school in each district with innovative teaching and learning methodologies.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Himalayan state celebrated Independence Day this year in a subdued manner in strict adherence to social distancing and other health safety norms. Tamang said the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Sikkim will be depoliticised and its representatives will be free from any party affiliation.

The chief minister paid tributes to the 20 Army personnel killed during a clash with the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June this year. Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan for self-reliant India, Tamang said the state government will strive for making Sikkim an 'atmanirbhar' state and encourage people to consume locally produced items.

The state government has decided to provide incentives to farmers for milk production and a minimum support price (MSP) for ginger, orange, cardamom, turmeric and buckwheat cultivation, Tamang said. On the long-pending issue of Limboo and Tamang communities' reservation in the Assembly and demand for granting ST status to eleven tribes of Sikkim, he said the state government is in touch with the Centre.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Governor Ganga Prasad appealed to the people to remain united for the development and prosperity of Sikkim and the country. He urged the state's residents to use masks and maintain social distancing norms to contain the spread of the disease.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Miel Gibson Chilean honey vendor in sticky situation with Braveheart starA pun on the Spanish word for honey and the name of one of the worlds most famous actors has landed a smal...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Postal union endorses Biden candidacy as survival of USPS at stakeThe 300,000-member National Association of Letter Carriers said on Friday that the unions executive council had end...

JKPCC top leadership not invited to official I-Day functions: Chief spokesperson

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday accused the Union Territory Administration of not inviting the partys top leaders to attend official Independence Day functions. It is unfortunate that the UT administration did not extend any invi...

Sports awards selection panel to meet on August 17 and 18 to pick winners

The 12-member committee constituted by the sports ministry to select this years National Sports Awards will meet here on August 17 and 18 to handpick the winners. The meeting will be held in person at the Sports Authority of India SAI headq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020