Central Tibetan Administration celebrates I-DAY in Dharamshala
The Central Tibetan Administration here on Saturday celebrate Independence Day with its president Dr Lobsang Sangay thanking the country for being "generous" towards people of the coummunity At a brief ceremony, Dr Sangay unfurled the Tricolour followed by the singing of the national anthem.PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:57 IST
At a brief ceremony, Dr Sangay unfurled the Tricolour followed by the singing of the national anthem. “On this joyous occasion, "I would like to congratulate India and its people for their achievements and progress in socio-economic development,” said Dr Sangay. He added, “India has been very kind and its people have been very generous to the Tibetan people and the Tibetan cause for which we are eternally grateful.” On the recent conflict between India and China at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, Dr Sangay urged the country to recognise Tibet as a buffer zone of peace between both countries for a lasting solution to the border conflicts. He appealed to the Government of India to take into account Tibet's history with China while dealing with the People’s Liberation Army. Following the brief programme at the Tibetan secretariat, Dr Sangay attended the Independence Day celebrations at the police ground in Dharamshala where Vipin Singh Parmar, Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, presided over a district-level function.
