Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Will not open schools in Delhi unless fully convinced, says Kejriwal

Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in the city is "quite under control" as compared to what it was two months back and thanked all the stakeholders, including the central government, 'corona warriors' and different organisations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 19:54 IST
COVID-19: Will not open schools in Delhi unless fully convinced, says Kejriwal
The chief minister said the safety and the health of schoolchildren are very important to the AAP government. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government will not open schools unless it is "fully convinced" about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city. Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in the city is "quite under control" as compared to what it was two months back and thanked all the stakeholders, including the central government, 'corona warriors' and different organisations.

He said in view of reports that some patients collapsed due to drop in their oxygen levels even after recovering from the disease and testing negative, the Delhi government will start providing oxygen concentrators to them from next week. The chief minister said the safety and the health of schoolchildren are very important to the AAP government.

"I meet people and get messages from them asking not to open schools. I want to assure them that we care about their children as much as they do. Unless fully convinced, we are not going to open the schools," he said. Kejriwal said Delhi "gave the model" of home isolation and plasma therapy concept to the country in the fight against the pandemic.

He said reviving the economy is the biggest challenge but expressed confidence that it will be brought back on track with the cooperation of Delhiites. Efforts are being made for this, he said. The Delhi government will take many steps in the coming days to strengthen the economy of the city and resolve the problems faced by the traders, he said. "I am happy that despite the revenue of Delhi got drastically reduced, we did good financial management and did not let our subsidy schemes get affected during the crisis.

The subsidies that the Delhi government was providing before coronavirus, they were being provided even during the time of corona crisis, and they will continue even in the coming days," he stated.

This year, the city government shifted its Independence Day event to the Delhi Secretariat from Chhatrasal Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government also provided Rs 1 crore ex gratia to the family of "corona warriors" who died while serving COVID-19 patients, he said, adding that this sent a message that his government cares for them.

"The Delhi model is being talked about in the country and has emerged as a study case in the world. It is an outcome of working by taking everyone together. Home isolation was a scientifically thought model to provide a hospital bed to serious patients and treat mild ones at home," he said. He said the home isolation model was adopted by the government considering the situation in Italy, New York and London from where stories emerged that people affected with the virus were not getting beds in hospitals and were even lying on the roads due to "limitless" number of infected persons.

"In June, there was an atmosphere of fear and people were leaving the city due to the spread of coronavirus. The situation is quite an under control as compared to what it was two months back," he said. Kejriwal unfurled the tricolour at the function and also presented Presidential Correctional Service Medals to five officials of Delhi prisons. The function was also attended by corona warriors.

He lauded Delhiites for achieving various milestones in the past five years like bringing down deaths caused by dengue to zero last year. "We must not forget dengue while fighting coronavirus. This year too, we will launch the 'Das Hafte' campaign against dengue in the first week of September." Last year, the chief minister had launched the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign to fight against dengue. He also credited Delhi people for a reduction in pollution level in the city by 25 per cent in 2019 as compared to that in 2015. "We are not satisfied because we have to take many steps along with the people of Delhi to further reduce pollution," he said.

Kejriwal said the Independence Day is the occasion to remember all martyrs and freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah, Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B R Ambedkar and Jawahar Lal Nehru who fought and made sacrifices for the freedom of the country.

"We must also remember those who sacrificed for the freedom of the country and safe borders after 1947. Twenty soldiers died recently in the Indo-China border clash," he said. Remembering Bhagat Singh, he said, "We must pledge to work for an India where people have a good education and health services and enjoy equality." The function was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other ministers of the Kejriwal government, MLAs and many senior officers.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh would like to be part of India's plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, says envoy Mohammad Imran

Bangladesh would also like to be a part of Indias plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, said Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran here on Saturday. I attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was ver...

2 Baghjan firefighters selected for President's gallantry award posthumously

President Ramnath Kovind has approved gallantry award posthumously to two firefighters of Oil India Limited OIL, who lost their lives while battling the blaze at Baghjan gas well in Assam, the company said on Saturday. The well no. 5 at Bag...

Virtual Concert unites Pacific with the world at large in battling COVID-19

From across the region, the UN in the Pacific brought together artists UN leaders, Heads of State and international celebrities in the worlds first regional COVID-19 concert.Im very proud to be part of this historic event, said Tofiga Fepul...

Virtual Concert unites Pacific with the world in battling COVID-19

From across the region, the UN in the Pacific brought together artists UN leaders, heads of State and international celebrities in the worlds first regional COVID-19 concert.Im very proud to be part of this historic event, said Tofiga Fep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020