People have wholeheartedly responded to PM's call for ‘Aatma-nirbhar Bharat’: LS Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said people have wholeheartedly responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Aatma-nirbhar Bharat’. And India will become an export-led economy in the times to come,” a statement issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat quoted Birla as saying.

15-08-2020
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said people have wholeheartedly responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Aatma-nirbhar Bharat’. He also asserted that the country will become an export-led economy.

The Lok Sabha Speaker unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day at his official residence here. Talking about the prime minister’s address on the occasion, Birla said people of the country have wholeheartedly responded to the resolution of Aatma-nirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India.

“Today the whole country is moving towards self-reliant India. And India will become an export-led economy in the times to come,” a statement issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat quoted Birla as saying. The Speaker said India wants peace with all its neighbours, adding that development-oriented policies, and not expansionism, should guide the world.

