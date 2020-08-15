Amravati's COVID-19 cases rise by 129 to 3,687

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati district went up by 129 to 3,687 on Saturday, officials said. Significantly, 129 patients were also discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 2,496.

The district has seen 95 deaths so far, they said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 1,096 as on Saturday. The number of cases in rural areas rose by 31 in the day to 961.