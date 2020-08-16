ITBP launches 'fit India' run at border posts

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has launched a 'fit India freedom run' at all its border posts and formations in the country as part of which its troops and officers will undertake a 10 km walk, officials said. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launched the campaign on the Independence Day and urged security forces to promote it in their establishments, a senior official of the border guarding force said. The campaign will culminate on October 2.

"A 10 km walk and run is being organised at all lTBP locations from Independence Day on August 15 and all ITBP formations along the borders and other locations are part of the campaign," the official said. The mountain-warfare trained force will also engage locals living around their camps in the campaign aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle, he said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) had similarly undertaken an 'Independence Day walk' at all its borders posts and field units along the Pakistan and Bangladesh fronts on Saturday. The chief of the two forces, Director General S Deswal, had undertaken a similar walk with the BSF personnel in Amritsar on August 15. With about 90,000 personnel, the ITBP is mandated to guard the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control with China.