Hry, Pb CMs pay tribute to Vajpayee on his 2nd death anniversary

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday. In his tweet, Khattar described Vajpayee as a great poet, great orator and a great human being. He also hailed Vajpayee for his value-based politics, principles and farsightedness, and said that these continue to inspire all.

Paying tribute to the former prime minister, Amarinder Singh described Vajpayee as a statesman par excellence who was respected across party lines. "My humble tributes to our former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary. Atal Ji was a statesman par excellence and was respected across party lines," he tweeted.