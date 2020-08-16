Left Menu
With 11,111 new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reaches 5,95,865

Maharashtra has reported 11,111 new COVID-19 positive cases, 8,837 discharges, and 288 deaths on Sunday, said Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 20:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra has reported 11,111 new COVID-19 positive cases, 8,837 discharges, and 288 deaths on Sunday, said Public Health Department, Maharashtra. The total number of cases now stands at 5,95,865 including 1,58,395 active cases, 4,17,123 discharges, and 20,037 deaths, the Public Health Department, Maharashtra informed.

Meanwhile, five new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2668, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed. India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 944 new deaths, the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark.The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday. (ANI)

