Uttarakhand: BRO constructs 180-feet-long bailey bridge in cloudburst-hit Jauljibi sector

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) constructed a 180-feet-long bailey bridge in the cloudburst and landslide-hit Jauljibi sector of Pithoragarh district, which will provide essential support in rehabilitating the villages here. "On 27 July a cloudburst hit Jauljibi sector of Pithoragarh district and major landslide occurred on Jauljibi-Munsiyari road. A 50-meter span concrete bridge was completely washed out. Border Road Organisation completed a 180 ft bailey bridge on August 16," said Defence Ministry.

This caused mudflow of tremendous force, moreover, a major landslide occurred on a road in Jauljibi Munsiyari and a 50-meter-long concrete bridge completely washed away. Many fatalities were also reported here due to the landslide and road communication was also broken. The BRO mobilised its bridging resources and set up to construct a 180-feet-long bailey bridge. The biggest challenge was to transport the required resources to the site from Pithoragarh amidst frequent landslides and heavy rains.

The construction of the bridge was successfully completed on August 16, this has given access to flood effected villages and has also connected Jauljibi to Munsiyari. This connectivity will bring relief to about 20 villages and estimated population of 15,000. The constructed bridge has resumed road communication of 66-kilometre road starting from Jauljibi to Munsiyari.

Local MP Ajay Tamta had expressed his concern over the worst affected villages of Lumti and Mori at the distance of 25 kilometres from Jauljibi where maximum deaths occurred. This bridge will provide essential support in rehabilitating the villages here. (ANI)